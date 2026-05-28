We did it Wawa! Over $9000 was raised with this past Smile Cookie campaign to support the 1st Wawa Scouts! Thank you to our amazing community for your support! Thank you to Wawa Tim Hortons for selecting us and giving us this opportunity!

With these funds the 1st Wawa Scouts can continue to offer programs for youth age 5 to 14. Youth in Beavers, Cubs and Scouts will have opportunities to meet new friends, go outside in all weather and seasons, learn new outdoor skills, give back to the community and most of all have fun!

Thank you again Tim Hortons and Wawa for your generosity and support!