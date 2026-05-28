Permanent Elementary Secretary – Sir James Dunn P.S.

The Algoma District School Board invites qualified applicants to apply for the position of Permanent Elementary Secretary at Sir James Dunn P.S. in Wawa, Ontario. The anticipated start date of the position is August 26th, 2026.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Two (2) year Community College diploma – Office Administration OR Secondary School Graduation Diploma AND demonstrated, related experience. Minimum one (1) year related office experience AND/OR one (1) year experience within a school environment. Computer skills in MS Office – Word, Excel, Access, Powerpoint. Knowledge and practical application with school board software preferred – K212 Finance and Edsembli, ONSIS, Banking Programs including School Cash. Interaction with supervisors, staff, students, parents and outside agencies. Ability to prioritize and apply time management skills. Ability to understand and follow instructions. Adaptable and demonstrated accuracy skills. Demonstrated organizational skills. Ability to communicate through oral, written and electronic means. Good communication and interpersonal skills and good judgment.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES ELEMENTARY SECRETARY:

Types material such as letters, purchase orders, work orders, assessment reports, catalogue cards, bibliographies of books, course of study, exams, etc. Maintains filing system. Compiles statistical reports forms through gathering of data. Sorts and distributes incoming/outgoing mail. Maintains reference files. Receives and distributes shipments and enters record of same. Issues authorized school material; ie., text books, locks, I.D. cards, etc. Makes film bookings, request for repairs and maintains a record of loans within the school. Balance attendance registers and records daily attendance. Input student information from source material to preformed screen – registration. Provide month-end reports related to: student-teachers, meter readings, time sheets, purchase orders, Ministry reports. Use simple math to prepare: bank deposits, petty cash. Reconcile accounts. Design newsletters and flyers for internal and external use. Contacts parents for absent students. Performs other routine clerical duties such as counter work, phone queries, announcements, copying, handling cash, etc. Enters and updates information on computer using school banking software.

Hourly Rate of Pay

$27.20 to $28.84 with applicable vacation percentage

Location and Hours of Work

Sir James Dunn P.S. – 36 McKinley Ave. Wawa, ON

Monday to Friday during the months of September to June – 35 hours per week

Please forward an electronic resume and three (3) work-related references by 4:00PM, June 10th, 2026, to:

Dan Swystun

Acting Manager of Human Resources

[email protected]

Only those applicants short-listed will be contacted.

A shortlisting of applicants for consideration will be completed employing the Algoma District School Board Hiring Policy. Should there be a need for interviews, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Accommodations through the recruitment and selection process are available upon request. The successful candidate, as a condition of employment, will be required to provide a current vulnerable sector check, which is acceptable to the Board.

The Algoma District School Board is committed to an equitable education system that upholds and reflects the principles of fair and inclusive education. Additional information about specific programs, and the Vision, Mission, Values and Priorities of the Algoma District School Board can be found at www.adsb.on.ca.

