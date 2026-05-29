Breaking News

Friday Morning News – May 29

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 6.

News Tidbits:

  • Very sad today to hear that Claude Lemieux, four-time Stanley Cup champion, has died at 60 by his own hand. He is probably another victim of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
  • Some terrifying but beautiful photographs and video are all over the news of Orign Blue as it detonates during a static fire test yesterday at Cape Canaveral
Brenda Stockton
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