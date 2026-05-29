Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 27

Northeast Region:
There was 1 wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:
- Haliburton 8 (HAL008) is 3 hectares and located approximately 0.3 of a kilometre south of Red Fox Bay, and 0.3 of a kilometre east of Elva Lane. The fire is not under control.
Northwest Region:
At the time of this update there are 4 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, and 1 is under control.
Four new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of May 28.
- Thunder Bay 15 (THU015) is located near North Branch Road, approximately 16 kilometers north of Thunder Bay. The fire is under control at 0.4 hectares.
- Thunder Bay 16 (THU016) is located north of Drift Lake and approximately 9 kilometers north of Highway 11. The 2.5-hectare fire is not under control.
- Dryden 12 (DRY012) is located approximately 4 kilometers southeast of Gordon Lake, east of Highway 502. The 0.6-hectare fire is not under control.
- Kenora 11 (KEN011) was located on McKenzie Portage Road, approximately 1.5 kilometers southwest of Keewatin. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.
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