Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 27

Northeast Region:

There was 1 wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Haliburton 8 (HAL008) is 3 hectares and located approximately 0.3 of a kilometre south of Red Fox Bay, and 0.3 of a kilometre east of Elva Lane. The fire is not under control.

Northwest Region:

At the time of this update there are 4 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, and 1 is under control.

Four new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of May 28.