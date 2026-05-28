Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 27

Northeast Region:
There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region today.
Northwest Region:
At the time of this update there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 1 is under control and 2 is not under control.
Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of May 27.
- Kenora 9 (KEN009) is located North of Long Lake, approximately 6.8 kilometers west of Highway 596. The fire is not under control at 1.5 hectares.
- Kenora 10 (KEN010) is located in Obashkaandagaang First Nation (Rat Portage 38A) near McKenzie Portage Road. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.
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