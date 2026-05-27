Wednesday Morning News – May 27

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 6.
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