Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – May 27

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 6.
Brenda Stockton
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