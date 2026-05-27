Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 26

Northeast Region:

There were 5 confirmed wildland fires in the Northeast Region today:

Haliburton 6 (HAL006) was 0.2 of a hectare and located on the south side of Highway 60, and approximately 0.25 of a kilometre south of Ouse Lake. The fire is out.

was 0.2 of a hectare and located on the south side of Highway 60, and approximately 0.25 of a kilometre south of Ouse Lake. The fire is out. Haliburton 7 (HAL007) is 0.5 of a hectare and located approximately 0.1 of a kilometre east of Madawaska Road, and 1.7 kilometres north of Watson Lake. The fire is not under control

is 0.5 of a hectare and located approximately 0.1 of a kilometre east of Madawaska Road, and 1.7 kilometres north of Watson Lake. The fire is not under control Timmins 3 (TIM003) is 0.2 of a hectare and located approximately 2.5 kilomtres northwest of Vendette Lake and 3 kilometres east of Minisinakwa Lake. The fire is under control.

is 0.2 of a hectare and located approximately 2.5 kilomtres northwest of Vendette Lake and 3 kilometres east of Minisinakwa Lake. The fire is under control. Timmins 4 (TIM004) is 0.1 of a hectare and located on the northeast side of Kenogami Lake and approximately 1 kilometre west of Highway 11. The fire is under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and located on the northeast side of Kenogami Lake and approximately 1 kilometre west of Highway 11. The fire is under control. Cochrane 3 (COC003) is 0.5 of a hectare and located on the southwest side of Syndicate Lake, and approximately 5.7 kilometres east of Highway 11. The fire is not under control.

Northwest Region:

At the time of this update there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 1 is under control and 1 is not under control.

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of May 26.