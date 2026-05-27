Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 26

Northeast Region:
There were 5 confirmed wildland fires in the Northeast Region today:
- Haliburton 6 (HAL006) was 0.2 of a hectare and located on the south side of Highway 60, and approximately 0.25 of a kilometre south of Ouse Lake. The fire is out.
- Haliburton 7 (HAL007) is 0.5 of a hectare and located approximately 0.1 of a kilometre east of Madawaska Road, and 1.7 kilometres north of Watson Lake. The fire is not under control
- Timmins 3 (TIM003) is 0.2 of a hectare and located approximately 2.5 kilomtres northwest of Vendette Lake and 3 kilometres east of Minisinakwa Lake. The fire is under control.
- Timmins 4 (TIM004) is 0.1 of a hectare and located on the northeast side of Kenogami Lake and approximately 1 kilometre west of Highway 11. The fire is under control.
- Cochrane 3 (COC003) is 0.5 of a hectare and located on the southwest side of Syndicate Lake, and approximately 5.7 kilometres east of Highway 11. The fire is not under control.
Northwest Region:
At the time of this update there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 1 is under control and 1 is not under control.
Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of May 26.
- Thunder Bay 13 (THU013) was located approximately 1.0 kilometre west of Mile 43 Road, near the north end of Dog Lake. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.
- Thunder Bay 14 (THU014) is located approximately 22.0 kilometres west of Highway 527, southeast of Hasson Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.
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