Ladies Night Golf – May 20th

Welcome back ladies! 54 women braved the 5-degree weather to kick off the new season. As we begin, we send a special thank you to our amazing sponsors who jumped on board! We give a warm welcome to Kaya Zawadzki as our new team lead in the Pro-Shop and our kitchen lead, Bailey Hiebert-Long to the Clubhouse. Things are shaping up to be a fantastic season!

Please note that even though we encourage teams to be doubled up on a hole, your scorecard still counts towards prizing if the spot cannot be filled.

** Reminder call ins for both shotgun starts for May 27, 2026, will begin Monday at 10:00 am**

1st FLIGHT:

1st – Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Jan Gagnon 36

2nd – Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Spare 37

3rd – Sarah Perreira, Ashley Coombs, Spare 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st – Erika Smith, Kelsey Dechamplain, Spare 43

2nd – Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke McLellan 43

3rd – Tricia Provost, Anna Klockars, Kim Melbourne 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st – Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Carrie Belanger 47

2nd – Delmarr Lowe, Cheri Lowe, Mackenzie Mathias 47

3rd – Judy Mathias, Debbie Tavella, Tracey Vernier 48

4th FLIGHT:

1st – Nat Bryar, Rayanne Roberge, Christina Farand 51

SPECIAL EVENT WINNERS:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Deidre Dupuis

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Charlee Simon

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Emily O’Krafka

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Sarah Perreira

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Debbie Tavella

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash –Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie 2-way draw)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Kylie Millette

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Trudy Dunham

Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Lise Noel

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Ashley Coombs

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Laura Mitchell

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Nat Bryar

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Carrie Belanger

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Forest & Land Control $60.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Jody McRae

DRAWS:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Mel Charbonneau

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Grace Dereski

25ft putt – ($250.00 pot): Kylie Millette, Lulu Case, Tricia Provost – No winner (Next week’s pot $300.00)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,680.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,730.00)