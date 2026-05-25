Breaking News

Monday Morning News – May 25th

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 60% chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening then light after midnight. Low 11.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to those who supported this spring’s Smile Cookie Campaign. The scouts had set a campaign goal of 5,000 cookies. In the end, the campaign raised an incredible $9,096 for Wawa 1st Scout Group!
  • The OLG, with the help of 254 Ontarians, has officially set a new Guinness World Records™ title for the Largest Game of Human Foosball!
Brenda Stockton
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