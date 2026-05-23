NAN Elder Teri Fiddler Awarded Honorary Doctorate for Contributions to Health Care

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Executive Council congratulates Sandy Lake First Nation member Teri Fiddler for being one of the first-ever recipients of an Honorary Doctor of Medicine from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University.

“On behalf of Nishnawbe Aski Nation we extend our heartfelt congratulates to our dear friend for being recognized for her outstanding contributions to Indigenous health advocacy. Teri is a compassionate leader and tireless advocate whose wisdom, courage, and dedication have helped transform health care and strengthened Indigenous communities across Northern Ontario.

As a respected Elder and Knowledge Keeper, she has generously shared her guidance, ceremony, and leadership for many organizations serving our people. Her lifelong commitment to Indigenous health, healing and culture continues to uplift our communities and inspire the next generation of young leaders.

Teri’s knowledge and guidance have helped shape initiatives focused on community healing, mental wellness, cultural revitalization, and improved quality of life in communities across NAN territory. We are immensely proud that NOSM has recognized her with this distinguished honour.”

Teri was recognized at NOSM University’s Thunder Bay Convocation this afternoon.

Teri Fiddler is an Anishinabe Elder, educator, advocate, and community leader whose lifelong commitment to the health, wellness, and healing of our people has made a lasting impact across Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Northern Ontario.

In 1988, she supported the “Sandy Lake Five,” whose hunger strike at the Sioux Lookout Zone Hospital led by her late husband, Josias Fiddler, which brought national attention to the inadequate health care experienced by First Nations peoples. Their courageous actions helped pave the way for Indigenous-led health institutions in northwestern Ontario, leaving a lasting legacy of leadership and justice for our communities.

Teri remains active with NAN’s Women’s Council, the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, the Chiefs of Ontario, and the Assembly of First Nations.