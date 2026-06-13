Celebration of Life – Jennifer McLaren

February 17, 1959 – March 27, 2026

Some people are the center of a family without ever needing to say so.

Jennifer was that center, the apex, the one everything quietly revolved around.

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Jennifer was chosen and deeply loved by her parents, June and Ted Neilson (predeceased). She grew up alongside her siblings, Carolyn (Wayne) and Peter (predeceased), in a home filled with laughter, strong values, and summers that stretched long and golden on Manitoulin Island, surrounded by extended family and the kind of memories that never really leave you.

She found her person early in life, Ron (predeceased), her true soulmate. Together they built a life that was equal parts hard work, strong friendship, and deep love. They married in Dundas, raised Heidi (Philip) and Bryan, and in 1984 followed a simple dream north to Wawa, all because Ron wanted somewhere he could “go fishing.”

That one decision shaped everything.

Together, they created more than businesses. They built gathering places. Whether running their mechanic and towing shop, Ron’s Automotive, or welcoming people into Mr. Mugs, Jennifer helped create spaces where no one felt like a stranger for long. There was always room, always food, always connection.

When Ron died in 1996 after a very short battle with pancreatic cancer, Jennifer’s world shifted, but she didn’t stop. She kept going for her children, and soon after, for Kendra, her baby, her renewed light, her reason to keep building forward.

If you knew Jennifer, you knew her kindness. It wasn’t occasional, it was who she was. She led with it, expected it, and gently taught it to everyone around her. She was the easiest person to talk to, to trust, to love. People were drawn to her without quite knowing why, and stayed because she made them feel like they mattered.

She was Nana to her grandchildren, River, Saylor Ann, Zoey, and Arthur, and she loved them with everything she had. Distance never changed that. Presence was something she carried, not something measured in miles. To many others, she was “Lieutenant Nan,” a title earned through love, guidance, and the countless children she embraced as her own.

Jennifer gave endlessly, not for recognition, but because giving was simply her nature. She enriched her family in ways too big to measure and too many to name.

And she had her own way of meeting the day.

Mornings often started with loud music echoing through her kitchen, Jennifer dancing, not perfectly, not for anyone else, but because it was how she faced the world. She took pride in the fact that she never grew a grey hair on her head, something she carried with a bit of humour and a bit of satisfaction. Whatever the day held, she met it head-on with rhythm, humour, and quiet strength.

She died on March 27, 2026, after a sudden diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

What remains is everywhere, in how we show up for one another, in the way we choose kindness, in laughter that lingers a little longer, and in music played just a little too loud.

Please join Heidi, Bryan, Kendra & family at the McLaren Cottage on Whitefish Lake on Sunday, July 12th from 1-4 p.m. A place that feels exactly right for someone who brought people together the way she did.

Let’s release some butterflies, burn up some dogs, and sing and dance to the Hip.

If you’re reading this and you knew Jennifer – you are invited. Message Heidi at 705.499.6520 for directions and parking info.

Rain or shine- we will be there.

She was the heart of us.

She still is.