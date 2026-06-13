Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 12

Northeast Region:

Updated: June 12, 2026 at 6:15 p.m. EDT

There were no wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

At the time of this update, there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 1 is not under control, and 1 is being observed.

Fire of Note

Timmins 9 (TIM009) was first confirmed on Sunday, May 31. It measures 3151 hectares. 12 Ontario FireRanger crews, a 20-person Incident Management Team, 5 pieces of heavy equipment and 5 helicopters are assigned to this fire, which is located approximately 10 km from Gogama, 7 km west of Mattagami First Nation and 1.5 km west of Highway 144. Since Tuesday evening, June 9, the excellent work that fire crews and heavy equipment have accomplished so far has been further assisted by rain which has contributed to reducing the fire hazard and fire behaviour. The status of the fire remains “Not under control” at this time, good progress continues to be made with fire suppression efforts.

Updated restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins -Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near wildland fire Timmins 9, under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.

All travel and use of Road 480 off Gogama Unit Road (UTM 17T 442517E 5292076N) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order (IO) map within the Emergency Area Order (EAO), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

All travel and use of Kenetogami Lake Road from Highway 144 (UTM 17T 449943E 5288410N) north to the Hazen Lake intersection (UTM 17T 452831E 5303662N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

All travel and use of Stetham Road off Highway 144 (UTM 17T 456255E 5293156N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

This Order is in effect at 12:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on June 12, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

NOTAM in effect – Timmins 9

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Timmins 9.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Northwest Region:

Updated: June 12, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. CDT

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 12.

At the time of this update there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 1 is under control and 4 are being observed.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Fire of Note

Dryden 13 (DRY013)

Dryden 13 is located in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 41 kilometres west of Armstrong.

The fire remains at 14,100 hectares and is not under control.

There are 14 FireRanger crews, 5 Type-2 firefighting crews and 4 helicopters assigned to fire suppression operations.

NOTAM in effect – Dryden 13

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Dryden 13.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.