Public Notice – Construction Notice (Rehabilitation of Highway 101)

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

CONSTRUCTION NOTICE

Ministry of Transportation Contract No. 2023-5096

Rehabilitation of Highway 101, from 12.8 km east of Highway 17 for 9.0 km, to Highway 547.

The purpose of this project is to improve the ride quality of the pavement, replacement of pipe culverts, and decrease ongoing maintenance demands. The construction activities will be during the daytime to complete the project.

The duration of construction will be approximately from June 2026 to the end of October 2026.

The Ministry of Transportation and Apex Engineers request the cooperation of the residents during construction and regrets any inconvenience this work may cause.

Pioneer Construction Inc. is the General Contractor for this project. Apex Engineers Inc. is the Contract Administrator representing the Ministry of Transportation.

Apex Engineers Inc., Mr. Jawid Khan

Phone: (226)-246-1236

E-mail: [email protected]

Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Paul Carson

Phone: (705) -255-3717

E-mail: [email protected]