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Men’s Night Golf – June 12

Week #4 – 148 golfers on a sunny evening with 23C.

1st Flight Score
1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Joel Dechamplain 30
2nd Mark Szekely Alex Vanderbyl Blair Mills 31
3rd Damon Boylan Jamie Boylan Mark Snow 31
2nd Flight Score
1st Al MacDonald Mojo Spare 33
2nd Lee Bryar Kyle Wood Spare 33
3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 33
3rd Flight Score
1st Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Clarence Boutin 34
2nd Dave Jennings Roger Lefebve Laurent Blais 34
3rd Jake Casavant Dan Houde Spare 35
4th Flight Score
1st Stretch Greg Dumba Jose Plante 35
2nd Peter Moore Dan Szekely Claude Samson 35
3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 35
5th Flight Score
1st Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Matt Kloosterhues 36
2nd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Dave Hall 36
3rd Francis Belanger Scott East Barclay Spreng 36
6th Flight Score
1st Peter Moore Chris Buckell Claude Samson 36
2nd Don Humphries Dan Szekely Dean Willand 37
3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 37
7th Flight Score
1st Butch Terris Paul Vachon Peter Russ 38
2nd Marcel Provost Jon Dyer Marc Desjardins 38
3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Marc Fortin 38
8th Flight Score
1st Parker Moore Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie 40
2nd John Tait David Stone Rock Giroux 40
3rd Ray Brisson Jeff Austin Brock Brisson 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Damon Boylan
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joe McCoy
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Hogan
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Damon Boylan (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Alex Vanderbyl
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Tom Terris
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Eric Mitrikas
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Scott East
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mojo

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Bradley Case

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Scott Nolan
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremi Lord

25’ Putt $250 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,400 – No Winner

 

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