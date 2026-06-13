Men’s Night Golf – June 12

Week #4 – 148 golfers on a sunny evening with 23C.

1st Flight Score 1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Joel Dechamplain 30 2nd Mark Szekely Alex Vanderbyl Blair Mills 31 3rd Damon Boylan Jamie Boylan Mark Snow 31 2nd Flight Score 1st Al MacDonald Mojo Spare 33 2nd Lee Bryar Kyle Wood Spare 33 3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Clarence Boutin 34 2nd Dave Jennings Roger Lefebve Laurent Blais 34 3rd Jake Casavant Dan Houde Spare 35 4th Flight Score 1st Stretch Greg Dumba Jose Plante 35 2nd Peter Moore Dan Szekely Claude Samson 35 3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 35 5th Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Matt Kloosterhues 36 2nd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Dave Hall 36 3rd Francis Belanger Scott East Barclay Spreng 36 6th Flight Score 1st Peter Moore Chris Buckell Claude Samson 36 2nd Don Humphries Dan Szekely Dean Willand 37 3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 37 7th Flight Score 1st Butch Terris Paul Vachon Peter Russ 38 2nd Marcel Provost Jon Dyer Marc Desjardins 38 3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Marc Fortin 38 8th Flight Score 1st Parker Moore Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie 40 2nd John Tait David Stone Rock Giroux 40 3rd Ray Brisson Jeff Austin Brock Brisson 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Damon Boylan

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joe McCoy

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Hogan

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Damon Boylan (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Alex Vanderbyl

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Tom Terris

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Eric Mitrikas

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Scott East

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mojo

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Bradley Case

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Scott Nolan

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremi Lord

25’ Putt $250 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,400 – No Winner