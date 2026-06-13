Men’s Night Golf – June 12

Week #4 – 148 golfers on a sunny evening with 23C.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Joel Dechamplain
|30
|2nd
|Mark Szekely
|Alex Vanderbyl
|Blair Mills
|31
|3rd
|Damon Boylan
|Jamie Boylan
|Mark Snow
|31
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Al MacDonald
|Mojo
|Spare
|33
|2nd
|Lee Bryar
|Kyle Wood
|Spare
|33
|3rd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Shane Bukowski
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Gamache
|Carl Chabot
|Clarence Boutin
|34
|2nd
|Dave Jennings
|Roger Lefebve
|Laurent Blais
|34
|3rd
|Jake Casavant
|Dan Houde
|Spare
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Stretch
|Greg Dumba
|Jose Plante
|35
|2nd
|Peter Moore
|Dan Szekely
|Claude Samson
|35
|3rd
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Dave Geroux
|Matt Kloosterhues
|36
|2nd
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Dave Hall
|36
|3rd
|Francis Belanger
|Scott East
|Barclay Spreng
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Peter Moore
|Chris Buckell
|Claude Samson
|36
|2nd
|Don Humphries
|Dan Szekely
|Dean Willand
|37
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Gibby
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Butch Terris
|Paul Vachon
|Peter Russ
|38
|2nd
|Marcel Provost
|Jon Dyer
|Marc Desjardins
|38
|3rd
|Jeremi Lord
|Roger Lord
|Marc Fortin
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Parker Moore
|Aaron Nelson
|Evan Tangie
|40
|2nd
|John Tait
|David Stone
|Rock Giroux
|40
|3rd
|Ray Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|Brock Brisson
|40
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Damon Boylan
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joe McCoy
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Hogan
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Damon Boylan (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Alex Vanderbyl
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Tom Terris
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Eric Mitrikas
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Scott East
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mojo
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Bradley Case
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Scott Nolan
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremi Lord
25’ Putt $250 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,400 – No Winner
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- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 11 - June 12, 2026