Saturday Morning News – June 13

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Low 6.
News Tibits:
- Don’t forget the Young Vendor’s Goose Nest Market today!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
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