Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – June 13

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Low 6.

News Tibits:

  • Don’t forget the Young Vendor’s Goose Nest Market today!
Brenda Stockton
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