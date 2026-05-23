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Men’s Night Winners – May 21st

May 21/26 Week #1 111 Golfers Sunny 9*C

 

1st Flight Score
1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Ethan Jones 30
2nd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 31
3rd Bob Cliffe Ian Senecal Matt Corriveaux 34
2nd Flight Score
1st Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 35
2nd Gilbert Bouchard Derek Shoppoff Spare 35
3rd Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 35
3rd Flight Score
1st Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Spare 36
2nd Dylan Buckell Bradley Case Brandon Case 36
3rd Dominic Chasse Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner 36
4th Flight Score
1st Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Adam Martelli 37
2nd Damon Boylan Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 37
3rd Ray McGregor Mark Belan Petar Kusic 37
5th Flight Score
1st Stretch Greg Dumba Jose Plante 39
2nd Dominic Chasse Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner 40
3rd Shayne Wardrop Steph Cyr Pat Cyr 40
6th Flight Score
1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Scott Nolan 42
2nd John Knack Ben Cartledge Ryan Mulroney 42
3rd Mike Hertz Jay Fletcher Spare 42

Special Event Winners 
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ethan Jones
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Matt Corriveau
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Auger
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Luke Morden
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Derek Shoppoff
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Blair Mills
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Eben Leabetter
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Eben Leadbetter

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Michel Lemoyne
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dave Hall

25’ Putt $100 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,250 – No Winner

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