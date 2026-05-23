Men’s Night Winners – May 21st

May 21/26 Week #1 111 Golfers Sunny 9*C

1st Flight Score 1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Ethan Jones 30 2nd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 31 3rd Bob Cliffe Ian Senecal Matt Corriveaux 34 2nd Flight Score 1st Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 35 2nd Gilbert Bouchard Derek Shoppoff Spare 35 3rd Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 35 3rd Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Spare 36 2nd Dylan Buckell Bradley Case Brandon Case 36 3rd Dominic Chasse Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner 36 4th Flight Score 1st Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Adam Martelli 37 2nd Damon Boylan Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 37 3rd Ray McGregor Mark Belan Petar Kusic 37 5th Flight Score 1st Stretch Greg Dumba Jose Plante 39 2nd Dominic Chasse Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner 40 3rd Shayne Wardrop Steph Cyr Pat Cyr 40 6th Flight Score 1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Scott Nolan 42 2nd John Knack Ben Cartledge Ryan Mulroney 42 3rd Mike Hertz Jay Fletcher Spare 42

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ethan Jones

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Matt Corriveau

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Auger

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Luke Morden

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Derek Shoppoff

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Blair Mills

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Eben Leabetter

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Eben Leadbetter

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Michel Lemoyne

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dave Hall

25’ Putt $100 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,250 – No Winner