Men’s Night Winners – May 21st

|May 21/26
|Week #1
|111 Golfers
|Sunny
|9*C
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Ethan Jones
|30
|2nd
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Nick Alexopoulos
|31
|3rd
|Bob Cliffe
|Ian Senecal
|Matt Corriveaux
|34
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Gibby
|35
|2nd
|Gilbert Bouchard
|Derek Shoppoff
|Spare
|35
|3rd
|Tom Terris
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|35
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Dave Geroux
|Spare
|36
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Bradley Case
|Brandon Case
|36
|3rd
|Dominic Chasse
|Jarret Ralph
|Brayden Spooner
|36
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeremi Lord
|Roger Lord
|Adam Martelli
|37
|2nd
|Damon Boylan
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|37
|3rd
|Ray McGregor
|Mark Belan
|Petar Kusic
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Stretch
|Greg Dumba
|Jose Plante
|39
|2nd
|Dominic Chasse
|Jarret Ralph
|Brayden Spooner
|40
|3rd
|Shayne Wardrop
|Steph Cyr
|Pat Cyr
|40
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Scott Nolan
|42
|2nd
|John Knack
|Ben Cartledge
|Ryan Mulroney
|42
|3rd
|Mike Hertz
|Jay Fletcher
|Spare
|42
Special Event Winners
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ethan Jones
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Matt Corriveau
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Auger
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Luke Morden
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Derek Shoppoff
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Blair Mills
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Eben Leabetter
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Michel Lemoyne
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dave Hall
25’ Putt $100 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,250 – No Winner
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