Shabaqua OPP – Investigation continues into Serious Collision at Sistonen’s Corner

A section of Highway 17 at the Highway 11 intersection in Shabaqua was closed for several hours following a serious two-vehicle collision.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Shabaqua Detachment responded to the collision involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at approximately 11:19 a.m. EST.

As a result of the collision, Highway 17 was closed in both directions between Sistonen’s Corner and Shabaqua Corners for several hours. The highway partially reopened shortly after 3:00 p.m. with alternating eastbound and westbound traffic, before fully reopening at 7:15 p.m.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition. The passenger of the same vehicle was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Unit, including members of the Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction team.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.