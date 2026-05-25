The Michipicoten Rod and Gun Club hosted shooters and guests from across the Algoma region at the 33rd annual Blackfly Shoot on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

This friendly competition is held with 5 person teams shooting rimfire and centrefire rifles, handguns and shotguns over a series of challenging targets. Five teams from Thessalon, St. Joseph Island, Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa participated in perfect weather and without any of the namesake insects for which the shoot is named after. A barbecue lunch took place after the shooting had completed, followed by a draw for a number of raffle prizes.

“We have a core group of visitors that have been coming to this event since the late 1990’s” said MRGC Vice President D.J Webb. “Many come up the day before the event and utilize local accommodations and restaurants, supporting local businesses. Every year we have new shooters joining us, and we are working hard to expand the event.”

If you are interested in participating in this event or any of the other scheduled MRGC activities, please go to the club’s Facebook page for details.