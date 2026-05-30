Highway 17S (Wawa to Heyden) CLOSED

From Northeast OPP (8:24 p.m.): Reopening of #Hwy17 not expected until sometime on Monday, June 1. Updates to follow.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Heyden is currently closed for emergency roadwork.

Northeast OPP stated the Hwy 17 is closed between Wawa and Hwy 556 (Heyden), “due to poor road conditions and emergency roadwork. Expected to be a prolonged closure, which may reopen sometime after sunrise tomorrow.”

Wawa-news would suspect that this is to finally fix the culverts at the Old Woman Bay Hill that has forced a westbound lane closure since April 25th. There were a number of updates from ON511 just prior to the OPP update.

Timeline:

At 18:55, ON511 cleared the lane closure at Old Woman Bay, “Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Old Woman Bay area due to a failed culvert”. The closure originally stated that this was a one lane closure, but today was updated to one lane open (7:28 a.m.).

At 19:02, ON511 began Incident 004717 – Hwy 17 closed from Heyden to Wawa due to a failed culvert, then cleared that incident at 19:13.

At 19:14, ON511 began Incident #365438, Hwy 17 closed heyden to wawa for emergency road work.