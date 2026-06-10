Wednesday Morning News – June 10

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 14.
News Tidbits:
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The National Railway Historical Society and Railway Age magazine has selected Canadian Pacific’s Empress 2816 steam locomotive and CPKC’s Final Spike Anniversary Steam Tour as recipient of the 2026 Outstanding Railroad Historic Preservation Award.
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