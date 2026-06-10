Sault College and Algoma University Sign Partnership MOU

Sault College and Algoma University will formalize a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 10, 2026 at Sault College, marking a renewed commitment to collaboration in support of student success, regional economic development, and educational excellence in Sault Ste. Marie and the District of Algoma.

The MOU establishes a framework for a positive, collaborative relationship between the two institutions, grounded in their complementary mandates and shared commitment to advancing educational opportunities, workforce competitiveness, and community well-being. It also identifies opportunities for cooperation in student recruitment, student experience, shared resources, academic pathways, and regional development.

The agreement comes at a pivotal time for Ontario’s postsecondary sector, as institutions respond to a changing policy and funding environment while seeking new ways to strengthen sustainability, expand in-demand programming, and better align with labour-market needs. In February, the Ontario government announced a new long-term funding model and a $6.4 billion investment over four years, including support for additional seats in priority programs and enhanced support for small, rural, northern, French-language and Indigenous institutions.

“This Memorandum of Understanding reflects the strength of the relationship between Sault College and Algoma University and our shared belief that collaboration is essential to meeting the needs of students, employers and communities,” said Sherri Smith, Interim President, Sault College. “By working together more intentionally, we can create stronger pathways for learners, respond more effectively to regional workforce needs, and ensure our institutions continue to play a leading role in the future prosperity of Sault Ste. Marie and Northern Ontario.”

“Algoma University and Sault College have a long history of serving this region, and this agreement reflects our shared commitment to its future,” said Dr. Sheila Embleton, Interim President and Vice-Chancellor, Algoma University. “By strengthening our partnership, we can create more opportunities for students, support the workforce needs of employers, and contribute to the social and economic vitality of Sault Ste. Marie and Northern Ontario. At a time when the postsecondary sector is navigating significant change, collaboration between institutions is more important than ever. Together, we can build on our respective strengths to better serve learners, communities, and the region we are proud to call home.”

The MOU recognizes the distinct strengths of both institutions. Together, the institutions commit to fostering mutual respect, enhancing student experiences and outcomes, and contributing to the long-term social and economic vitality of the region.

The formal signing ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the M-Wing Atrium at Sault College.