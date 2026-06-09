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Men’s Night Golf –

June 4/26, Week #2
151 Golfers, Sunny, and 19*C

1st Flight Score
1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Ethan Jones 31
2nd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 32
3rd Mark McRae Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Roger Gamache Kory Charbonneau Derek Shoppoff 33
2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 34
3rd Tom Fahrer Tom Terris Luke Morden 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Peter Moore Dan Szekely Spare 35
2nd Eric Mitrikas Scott Robinson Spare 35
3rd Joe McCoy James Morden Wayne Brooks 35
4th Flight Score
1st Parker Moore Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie 35
2nd Roger Gamache Gilbert Bouchard Derek Shoppoff 35
3rd Mike Hogan Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock 36
5th Flight Score
1st Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Marc Fortin 36
2nd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 36
3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechhok Mojo 36
6th Flight Score
1st Kory Charbonneau Andre Roy Mike Lavergne 36
2nd Stretch Greg Dumba Jose Plante 36
3rd Dan Mathias Ralph Zagar Gibby 37
7th Flight Score
1st Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 37
2nd Marcel Provost Marc Desjardins John Dyer 37
3rd Shawn Gilbert Dan White Kaiden White 37
8th Flight Score
1st Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Dominic Casavant 38
2nd Dave Casavant Dominic Casavant Dave Dupuis 38
3rd Ray McGregor Mark Beland Petar Kusic 38
9th Flight Score
1st Pat Cyr Steph Cyr Spare 40
2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 41

Special Events
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dan Houde
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Mark Szekely
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Cooper Kistemaker
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dylan Buckell
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Mark McRae
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Greg Robinson (Eagle)
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Barclay Spreng
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jarret Asselin
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Marc Desjardins

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Max Simon

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Sandy Oliver
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Wayne Brooks

25’ Putt $200 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,350 – No Winner

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