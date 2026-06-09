Men’s Night Golf

June 4/26, Week #2

151 Golfers, Sunny, and 19*C

1st Flight Score 1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Ethan Jones 31 2nd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 32 3rd Mark McRae Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Roger Gamache Kory Charbonneau Derek Shoppoff 33 2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 34 3rd Tom Fahrer Tom Terris Luke Morden 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Peter Moore Dan Szekely Spare 35 2nd Eric Mitrikas Scott Robinson Spare 35 3rd Joe McCoy James Morden Wayne Brooks 35 4th Flight Score 1st Parker Moore Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie 35 2nd Roger Gamache Gilbert Bouchard Derek Shoppoff 35 3rd Mike Hogan Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock 36 5th Flight Score 1st Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Marc Fortin 36 2nd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 36 3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechhok Mojo 36 6th Flight Score 1st Kory Charbonneau Andre Roy Mike Lavergne 36 2nd Stretch Greg Dumba Jose Plante 36 3rd Dan Mathias Ralph Zagar Gibby 37 7th Flight Score 1st Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 37 2nd Marcel Provost Marc Desjardins John Dyer 37 3rd Shawn Gilbert Dan White Kaiden White 37 8th Flight Score 1st Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Dominic Casavant 38 2nd Dave Casavant Dominic Casavant Dave Dupuis 38 3rd Ray McGregor Mark Beland Petar Kusic 38 9th Flight Score 1st Pat Cyr Steph Cyr Spare 40 2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 41

Special Events

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dan Houde

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Mark Szekely

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Cooper Kistemaker

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dylan Buckell

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Mark McRae

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Greg Robinson (Eagle)

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Barclay Spreng

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jarret Asselin

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Marc Desjardins

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Max Simon

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Sandy Oliver

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Wayne Brooks

25’ Putt $200 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,350 – No Winner