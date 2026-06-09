Men’s Night Golf

June 4/26, Week #2
151 Golfers, Sunny, and 19*C
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Ethan Jones
|31
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|32
|3rd
|Mark McRae
|Mike McCoy
|Rolly Lachapelle
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Gamache
|Kory Charbonneau
|Derek Shoppoff
|33
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Gary Trudeau
|34
|3rd
|Tom Fahrer
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Peter Moore
|Dan Szekely
|Spare
|35
|2nd
|Eric Mitrikas
|Scott Robinson
|Spare
|35
|3rd
|Joe McCoy
|James Morden
|Wayne Brooks
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Parker Moore
|Aaron Nelson
|Evan Tangie
|35
|2nd
|Roger Gamache
|Gilbert Bouchard
|Derek Shoppoff
|35
|3rd
|Mike Hogan
|Tim Lesarge
|Tanner Paddock
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lord
|Jeremi Lord
|Marc Fortin
|36
|2nd
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|36
|3rd
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechhok
|Mojo
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kory Charbonneau
|Andre Roy
|Mike Lavergne
|36
|2nd
|Stretch
|Greg Dumba
|Jose Plante
|36
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ralph Zagar
|Gibby
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|37
|2nd
|Marcel Provost
|Marc Desjardins
|John Dyer
|37
|3rd
|Shawn Gilbert
|Dan White
|Kaiden White
|37
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dave Dupuis
|Dave Casavant
|Dominic Casavant
|38
|2nd
|Dave Casavant
|Dominic Casavant
|Dave Dupuis
|38
|3rd
|Ray McGregor
|Mark Beland
|Petar Kusic
|38
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Pat Cyr
|Steph Cyr
|Spare
|40
|2nd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Larry Lynett
|41
Special Events
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dan Houde
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Mark Szekely
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Cooper Kistemaker
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dylan Buckell
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Mark McRae
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Greg Robinson (Eagle)
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Barclay Spreng
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jarret Asselin
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Marc Desjardins
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Max Simon
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Sandy Oliver
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Wayne Brooks
25’ Putt $200 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,350 – No Winner
- Men’s Night Golf – - June 9, 2026
- Ladies Night Golf – June 3 - June 9, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 8 - June 9, 2026