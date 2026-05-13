Thanks to Woodland Masonic Lodge

THANK YOU, WOODLAND MASONIC LODGE!

The Wawa Public Library is very grateful to the Masons of Woodland Masonic Lodge for their very generous donation to the Wawa Public Library.

This donation will go towards replacing one of the library’s public computers that is becoming outdated. We are so thankful for the continued support given to the library and our staff and Library Board will continue to work hard to make the Wawa Public Library a hub for the community, with programs and services available to everyone. Thank you!!