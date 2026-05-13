Between the Covers – May 13

What another fun Grandma Story Time! We give a big SHOUT OUT to our amazing grandmas who volunteered to read stories and help with the Mother’s Day craft! We thank you so much for making Grandma Story Time such an amazing event! The kids were all so great while Grandma Sandi, Grandma Anne and Grandma Debbie read their stories. Then, the children had a great time making beautiful, flowered canvas wall art for their moms or someone special! They did a wonderful job. We also had the lucky winner for the Mother’s Day Gift Draw! Thank you to all who participated and we would like to wish all the mothers a very happy Mother’s Day!!

May Music Night with James Smedley will be happening on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026. Save the date! More info to come. Stay tuned.

NEW BOOKS on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “Rites of the Starling” by Devney Perry, “Release Me” by Tahereh Mafi, “The Keeper” by Tana French and “How to be Okay When Nothing is Okay” by Jenny Lawson.

En Français, nous avons “Le prix de ma destinée” par Nadège Roy.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “The Exchange” by John Grisham. Goodreads rating 4.38

What became of Mitch and Abby McDeere after they exposed the crimes of Memphis law firm Bendini, Lambert & Locke and fled the country? The answer is in The Exchange, the riveting sequel to The Firm, the blockbuster thriller that launched the career of America’s favorite storyteller. It is now fifteen years later, and Mitch and Abby are living in Manhattan, where Mitch is a partner at the largest law firm in the world. When a mentor in Rome asks him for a favor that will take him far from home, Mitch finds himself at the center of a sinister plot that has worldwide implications—and once again endangers his colleagues, friends, and family. Mitch has become a master at staying one step ahead of his adversaries, but this time there’s nowhere to hide.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUBS- Join Jesse for our Afterschool program Tuesday –Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of May, Tuesday is Story & Craft Club, Wednesday is Drawing Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game/Chess Club! We look forward to more fun programming! For more information call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290!

Dungeons and Dragons or similar paper and pen tabletop games – Join Eric frin 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Come and check it out.

SATURDAY MAHJONG WITH DAVE – Next date for Saturday Mahjong with Dave is May 30th! Come on in and check it out!

Learn a new language with Mango Languages for free with your Wawa Public Library Card! Find it at the wawa.olsn.ca under the resource tab and start learning.

Check out A to Z Maps Online on the Wawa Public Library website at wawa.olsn.ca! Free access with your library card!

FINGER WEAVING WITH CAROLLE! If you want to learn a new skill and if you enjoy a nice social, check out Finger Weaving with Carolle. Join us on Wednesdays starting at 1 p.m.

TOT TIME – Join Suzie for Tot Time every Wednesday morning beginning at 10 a.m. Literacy begins at an early age, and our goal is to introduce children to the library setting as soon as possible. The program encourages social skills, literacy, dexterity and fun.

MORE THAN JUST BOOKS: We have a good selection of puzzles available for check out as well as knitting machines and needles and Air Things to test the radon levels in your home. All you need is a library card! Great items to check out!