FONOM Brings Municipal Priorities to Queen’s Park

Representatives of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) spent today at Queen’s Park meeting with Ministers, Premier Ford’s staff, Opposition Leaders, and Critics to advance the priorities identified by municipal leaders during FONOM’s 2026 Annual General Meeting and Conference.

Representing 110 municipalities across Northeastern Ontario, FONOM conducted 14 meetings focused on issues that directly impact Northern communities, residents, and local economies.

Key discussions included highway safety and modernization on Highways 11 and 17, the establishment of a Northern Ontario Policing Grant, strengthening mental health and addictions crisis response, housing and infrastructure funding, workforce development, economic growth opportunities, energy policy, and reforms to Extended Producer Responsibility programs.

“Municipal leaders from across Northeastern Ontario have been clear about the priorities facing our communities,” said Dave Plourde, President of FONOM. “Today’s meetings provided an important opportunity to ensure those concerns and opportunities are heard directly by provincial decision-makers.

We appreciate the willingness of Ministers, government staff, and opposition representatives to engage in constructive discussions about the future of Northern Ontario.”

Among the issues advanced were FONOM resolutions calling for accelerated safety improvements on Highways 11 and 17, provincial action to address rising policing costs, targeted reforms to support compassionate intervention and mental health crisis response, and measures to improve recycling and landfill diversion through expanded producer responsibility.

“Strong municipalities are essential to a strong Northern Ontario,” said Maggie Horsfield, FONOM 1st Vice President. “Our members are working every day to support economic growth, deliver services, and improve quality of life. These discussions help ensure that provincial policies recognize the unique realities, challenges, and opportunities that exist across the North.”

FONOM’s advocacy efforts reflect its mission to improve the economic and social quality of life for all Northerners and to help ensure a strong future for Northern Ontario’s youth and communities. FONOM looks forward to continuing its collaboration with all provincial parties and ministries as work continues on the issues that matter most to Northern Ontario municipalities.