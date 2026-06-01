Ontario Expands First Nations Ownership in East-West Tie Transmission Line

As part of its plan to protect Ontario and build a stronger, more reliable electricity system, the government is welcoming increased First Nations ownership of the East-West Tie (EWT) Transmission Line. Bamkushwada LP (BLP), representing six First Nations on the shores of Gichigami (Lake Superior), has increased its equity stake in the line from 3.5 per cent to 20 per cent, with the support of a provincial guarantee. Through the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program (IOFP), Ontario is providing a provincial guarantee of up to $75 million to support the expanded ownership stake, backed by a loan from Canada Life.

“Ontario’s integrated energy plan is building stronger partnerships with First Nation communities across the province,” said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. “The increased ownership stake in this historic East-West Tie will ensure that Indigenous communities play a prominent role in building and delivering the energy infrastructure needed in Ontario. It will also help unlock good jobs, economic development and energy innovation in the region, today and for decades to come.”

As Northern Ontario experiences rapid growth and electricity demand set to increase by up to 81 per cent by 2050, the East-West Tie Transmission line plays a critical role in delivering reliable and affordable power to the region. The 450-kilometre, 230-kilovolt line, which came into service in March 2022, connects Wawa and the municipality of Shuniah, near Thunder Bay. Administered by the Building Ontario Fund, the IOFP seeks to advance economic reconciliation and prosperity by enabling financial participation of Indigenous partners in Ontario-based infrastructure projects. As part of the 2025 Ontario Budget, the program was tripled to $3 billion and its scope expanded to include energy projects, critical minerals and resource development sectors.

“Increasing the six First Nations’ ownership in this project is long overdue,” said Chief Duncan Michano, Chief of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation and President of Bamkushwada LP. “However, it is a powerful example of what we can achieve by working together within our traditional territories. With the support of the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program and the Building Ontario Fund, First Nations are not only partners in infrastructure, but leaders in building a reliable, sustainable system that supports Ontario’s growing energy needs.”

Through this partnership, First Nation communities of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (Ojibways of the Pic River First Nation), Netmizaaggamig Niishnaabeg (Pic Mobert First Nation), Pays Plat First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band, Michipicoten First Nation, and Fort William First Nation will benefit from the stable, long-term investment that will help support local priorities, create economic opportunities and build prosperity for future generations.

Energy for Generations, Ontario’s first integrated energy plan, recognizes the importance of advancing energy projects supported by equity partnerships as an essential component to the buildout of the province’s energy infrastructure. They also advance economic reconciliation by ensuring Indigenous communities share in the economic benefits of energy development within their treaty or traditional territories.