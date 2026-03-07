Ontario Investing More Than $10.7 Million to Build Bridges and Culverts Along Winter Roads

The Ontario government is investing more than $10.7 million through the Winter Roads Program, Bridges and Culverts Stream over the next two years to build and upgrade water-crossing infrastructure across the winter roads network in the North. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, the funding will help remote and Indigenous communities access essential goods and services, connect to jobs and create economic opportunities.

“In remote northern communities, a reliable winter transportation network is key to boosting economic growth and connecting residents to the goods and services they need,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Building a reliable winter roads network in the North is one more way our government is supporting stronger, more resilient and self-reliant communities.”

The Winter Roads Program, Bridges and Culverts Stream supports building water-crossing infrastructure such as installing culverts and modular bridges to improve safety across the entire winter roads network, and works towards extending the roads’ season. Residents of remote northern communities will benefit from stronger links to family, friends and jobs, along with better access to services and everyday essentials, including food, fuel and health care.

As part of this investment, the government is providing:

$4,127,962 to Wawakapewin First Nation to complete designs, purchase and install four modular bridges at water crossings on the winter road that connects Kasabonika Lake First Nation and Wawakapewin First Nation.

$3,191,190 to Windigo First Nations Council to buy and install two modular bridges at the Meen River and Dobie River crossing sites on the Cat Lake – Pickle Lake winter road network.

$2,909,394 to Matawa First Nations Management for upgrades to the Matawa 808 winter road network, which includes installing two bridges on the Eabametoong and Nibinamik winter roads and performing technical studies required for future bridge installations on the Webequie, Nibinamik and Eabametoong winter roads.

$307,857 to Neskantaga First Nation to install 15 cross-drainage culverts along the Otoskwin River Road to reduce flooding and make it easier to access the Otoskwin River crossing site.

$250,000 to Windigo First Nations Council to finish engineering and geotechnical work, enabling the future installation of water crossing infrastructure on the Four First Nations Group winter road network.

This investment is in addition to the $8 million the government has provided through the Winter Roads Program to help 32 remote First Nation communities and the Town of Moosonee build and operate approximately 3,200 kilometres of temporary winter roads.

“Improving the safety and reliability of winter roads, especially spanning the far North, remains essential to supporting First Nations communities,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships. “Our government’s investments throughout the North are strengthening community connections, improving safety and ensuring local communities are best positioned to lead regional development.”

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is protecting Ontario by investing in winter road infrastructure across Northern Ontario,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “This funding will ensure isolated northern communities can safely use winter roads to connect to essential goods and services at this time of year.”