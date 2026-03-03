Ontario Releases Accelerated Plan to Complete Construction on Roads to the Ring of Fire Five Years Ahead of Schedule

Today March 2nd, 2026, the Ontario government released a plan to accelerate the completion of construction on the all-seasons roads to the Ring of Fire five years ahead of schedule, with construction planned to start in June 2026 and roads beginning to open in November 2030. The government has also signed new economic partnerships with Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation, which, combined with the accelerated construction schedule and streamlined regulatory environment to speed up approvals, including through “One Project, One Process” and the province’s recent agreement with the federal government to eliminate the duplicative impact assessment process, will pave the way for advanced exploration activities in the Ring of Fire.

“Unlocking Ontario’s vast supply of critical minerals in the Ring of Fire is at the heart of our plan to protect Ontario and build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Today’s accelerated construction schedule and historic economic agreements with First Nations partners will see roads to the Ring of Fire finished five years ahead of schedule as we begin to deliver generational economic benefits to the region and all of Ontario.”

Realizing the economic potential of the Ring of Fire is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create more than 70,000 jobs, make Ontario a critical minerals superpower and add $22 billion to the province’s economy over the next 30 years. As the next step in its plan, Ontario is accelerating construction of the Ring of Fire road network, with shovels in the ground starting this year. With partnership agreements signed in 2025 with First Nations and a co-operation agreement with the federal government to streamline assessment processes, Ontario has established a new, ambitious Ring of Fire road delivery plan.

Under the accelerated plan:

The Webequie Supply Road is scheduled to start construction in June 2026 and open by November 2030, four years ahead of schedule

The Marten Falls Community Access Road is scheduled to start construction in August 2026 and open by November 2031, four years ahead of schedule

Upgrades to the Anaconda and Painter Lake Roads are scheduled to open by November 2030, two years ahead of schedule

The Northern Road Link is scheduled to start construction in spring 2028 and open by November 2031, five years ahead of schedule.

Together, these four road segments will connect First Nations to the provincial highway network, improve access to essential goods and services and provide reliable access to the area that is critical to the development of the Ring of Fire. Ontario is urging the federal government to match or exceed its $1 billion investment in Ring of Fire infrastructure and enable further acceleration of construction on the Ring of Fire roads by providing a streamlined permit and authorized approval approach.

By cutting red tape while maintaining strong environmental standards and meaningful consultation, the province has created a climate of stability, transparency and predictability that global investors look for. As a result, Ontario is now recognized as the world’s number one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment in Canada, number two in the world, positioning the province as a leading destination for critical mineral development and long-term resource growth.

The Government of Ontario, Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation today also signed Joint Statements of Economic Partnership, building on the Community Partnership Agreements signed in 2025. These agreements reaffirm a shared commitment to ensure First Nations are full partners in the economic development of the Ring of Fire by:

Facilitating equity opportunities through the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program, including exploring opportunities to operate an aerodrome, accommodations and aggregate businesses

Providing $2.5 million in funding to support economic activities in the regional mineral sector, as well as a First Nations-led employment readiness survey

Working collaboratively to identify skills training to ensure community members are well-positioned to benefit from emerging job opportunities.

“Our vision has always been to lead economic development within our traditional territories, and true reconciliation requires the resources to make that happen,” said Bruce Achneepineskum, Chief of Marten Falls First Nation. “Through this agreement with Ontario for development planning, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable, Indigenous-led prosperity as the Ring of Fire advances. We are equipping our people with the tools to protect our interests, capitalize on business opportunities and drive long-term economic independence. This is about ensuring our community is ready to build, lead and thrive.”

Today’s announcements are part of the government’s plan to unlock the economic potential of the Ring of Fire region while ensuring First Nations communities benefit from critical mineral development. As the global demand for critical minerals needed to manufacture electric vehicles, batteries, modern defence technologies and advanced manufacturing continues to grow, Ontario has the deposits, skilled workforce, expertise and business-friendly investment climate to secure the province’s place as the most competitive jurisdiction in the G7 to invest, create jobs and do business.