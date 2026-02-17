Ontario Fast-Tracks Kinross Gold’s Great Bear Project Under ‘One Project, One Process’

Today, Minister Stephen Lecce announced the Ontario government is accelerating Kinross Gold Corporation’s Great Bear Project under the ‘One Project, One Process’ framework, the first gold mine and the third project overall to be accepted under the new framework launched this past October. As part of its plan to protect Ontario workers and communities, the government is unlocking the full potential of the province’s metals and mining sector through the new framework, with this project marking another key step in building a fully integrated and self-reliant mining supply chain. The project represents a more than $5 billion capital investment and is expected to create 900 jobs during its operational life, with peak employment reaching 1,100 workers. Thousands of additional construction and indirect jobs will also be created during the build-out phase in 2027 to 2029, delivering new economic opportunities to the region.

“At a time of global economic uncertainty, Ontario is choosing to build — to build faster, to build more at home, and to build Canada’s self-reliance,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. “Ontario is proud to designate this project under ‘One Project, One Process,’ unlocking one of Canada’s largest mines that will create over 1,000 jobs good-paying jobs. By fast-tracking Kinross Gold’s Great Bear Project, we’re getting shovels in the ground, proving that world-class projects can be built with speed and in partnership. Ontario’s accelerated permitting regime, reliable energy, and skilled workforce is positioning our province as the world’s most attractive and predictable investment opportunity.”

Located 24 kilometres southeast of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario, a town with a long mining history, the Great Bear Project is a high-grade combined open-pit and underground mine with an initial mine life of 12 years. This project is cornerstone of Kinross’ global development portfolio and has potential to become one of Canada’s premier gold operations. Kinross’ preliminary economic assessment outlines a high-grade operation producing an average of over 500,000 ounces of gold per year at its peak and a potential for 5.3 million ounces of initial production, with longer-term expansion potential supported by an ongoing regional exploration program.

“The ‘One Project, One Process’ designation marks an important milestone for the Great Bear Project and reflects Ontario’s leadership in creating the right conditions for responsible, long-term mining investment,” said J. Paul Rollinson, CEO of Kinross Gold. “For Kinross, this designation facilitates a more integrated and streamlined path forward as we advance the permitting of this world-class mine towards commercial production in consultation with Indigenous communities. Great Bear is a generational asset and positioned to become one of Canada’s largest and most profitable gold mines once operational. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the province of Ontario and Indigenous communities to advance this project in a way that delivers significant economic and employment benefits for Indigenous communities, our stakeholders, and the broader economy.”

This designation complements other work underway in the Red Lake region to unlock economic growth and opportunity including the consultation on the Red Lake Transmission Line, a proposed line that would run from Dryden to Red Lake to power new mines and growing communities.

Ontario’s previous outdated, fragmented permitting system caused delays of up to 15 years to open a mine – holding back investment, job creation and access to critical and strategic minerals. The 1P1P framework is a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to streamline permitting approvals, end bureaucratic delays, and attract global investment. Through 1P1P, the Ministry of Energy and Mines acts as a single point of contact to coordinate all necessary provincial approvals and Indigenous consultation to reduce government review time by 50 per cent. This will provide operators and investors the certainty and predictability needed to get new mines open faster and secure Ontario’s position as a global leader in responsible, fast-tracked mining development.

The Crown’s duty to consult obligation remains fully upheld under 1P1P. The new framework provides a more coordinated and transparent approach to consultation with Indigenous communities. Ontario continues to encourage meaningful participation through employment, training, and partnerships. Kinross is focused on working in close cooperation with First Nations partners on baseline studies, site planning, and future opportunities as the project advances.