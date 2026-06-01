Travel Woes Continue with Hwy 129 (Sultan – Thessalon) OPEN

At 3:29 a.m. OPP reopened Hwy 129. Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region fb’d “Hwy. 129 has reopened between Hwy. 17 in Thessalon and Hwy. 667 near Chapleau. We appreciated your patience and understanding during the on-site investigation and clean-up.”

Travel woes continue for travellers.

A collision on Highway 129 has meant that OPP has closed the highway for investigation. The highway is closed in both directions from the Junction of 667 (to Sultan)/129 and the Junction of 129/17 at Thessalon.

If you were planning to travel eastward from Wawa, you may wish to make arrangements for overnight accomodations in Wawa.