Jun 1, 2026 at 04:31
At 3:29 a.m. OPP reopened Hwy 129. Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region fb’d “Hwy. 129 has reopened between Hwy. 17 in Thessalon and Hwy. 667 near Chapleau. We appreciated your patience and understanding during the on-site investigation and clean-up.”
May 31, 2026 at 20:07
Travel woes continue for travellers.
A collision on Highway 129 has meant that OPP has closed the highway for investigation. The highway is closed in both directions from the Junction of 667 (to Sultan)/129 and the Junction of 129/17 at Thessalon.
If you were planning to travel eastward from Wawa, you may wish to make arrangements for overnight accomodations in Wawa.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – June 1 - June 1, 2026
- Highway 17S (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN One Lane - June 1, 2026
- Travel Woes Continue with Hwy 129 (Sultan – Thessalon) OPEN - June 1, 2026