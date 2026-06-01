Ladies Night Golf – May 27th

96 Golfers. A great start to the season!
Call ins begin on Mondays at 10 a.m. A friendly reminder to please treat staff with respect and have patience for call ins. There should be no rush to call in for 1:30 p.m. shotgun as it is unlikely to fill up.
1st FLIGHT:
1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 35
2nd –Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos 36
3rd – Jen Lamontagne, Isabel Chicoine, Laura Mitchell 39
2nd FLIGHT:
1st – Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois 42
2nd –Kim Melbourne, Anna Klockars, Tricia Provost 43
3rd –Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Heather Rainville 43
3rd FLIGHT:
1st – Kelsey Dechamplain, Ashley Dechamplain, Spare 44
2nd –Carole Bouffard, Christine Buckell, Danette Mathias 44
3rd –Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill 45
4th FLIGHT:
1st – Leah Isosaari, Nicole Jones, Spare 46
2nd- Nadine Cartledge, Carrie Belanger, Hayley Lamon 46
3rd- Jennifer McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver, Kathy Turyk 47
5th FLIGHT:
1st- Shirley Hale, Norma Kaulk, Andrea Spreng 48
2nd – Lulu Case, Tania Case, Christina Portis 48
3rd – Lynne Zuliani, Diane Spencer, Kathy Culhane 48
6th FLIGHT :
1st-Helene Bekintis, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare 50
2nd – Monique K, Johanna Rowem Ann Fenlon 50
7th FLIGHT
1st – Susan Switzer, MaryLynn McKenna, Lynn Dee Eason 52
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 certificate – Guylaine Domich
Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Chrystal Morden
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Judy Zagar
Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Linda Guidon
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Johanna Rowe
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 gift certificate – Cindy Jozin
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Erin Andrews (Birdie – 3-way draw)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Nicole Jones
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Ashley Coombs (Birdie)
Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Kathy Turyk
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Wendy Smith
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Heather Rainville
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash –Cassee Provost
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash– Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 gift certificate – Paula Valois
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Mary Lynn McKenna
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Linda Guindon
25ft putt – ($300 pot): Vanessa Skouris, Johanna Rowe, Monique K, Kylie Millette, Lulu Case, Cassidy Michalcewicz – No winner (Next week’s pot starts at $350)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3730) – No winner (Next week’s pot start)
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