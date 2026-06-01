Ladies Night Golf – May 27th

96 Golfers. A great start to the season!

Call ins begin on Mondays at 10 a.m. A friendly reminder to please treat staff with respect and have patience for call ins. There should be no rush to call in for 1:30 p.m. shotgun as it is unlikely to fill up.

1st FLIGHT:

1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 35

2nd –Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos 36

3rd – Jen Lamontagne, Isabel Chicoine, Laura Mitchell 39

2nd FLIGHT:

1st – Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois 42

2nd –Kim Melbourne, Anna Klockars, Tricia Provost 43

3rd –Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Heather Rainville 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st – Kelsey Dechamplain, Ashley Dechamplain, Spare 44

2nd –Carole Bouffard, Christine Buckell, Danette Mathias 44

3rd –Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st – Leah Isosaari, Nicole Jones, Spare 46

2nd- Nadine Cartledge, Carrie Belanger, Hayley Lamon 46

3rd- Jennifer McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver, Kathy Turyk 47

5th FLIGHT:

1st- Shirley Hale, Norma Kaulk, Andrea Spreng 48

2nd – Lulu Case, Tania Case, Christina Portis 48

3rd – Lynne Zuliani, Diane Spencer, Kathy Culhane 48

6th FLIGHT :

1st-Helene Bekintis, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare 50

2nd – Monique K, Johanna Rowem Ann Fenlon 50

7th FLIGHT

1st – Susan Switzer, MaryLynn McKenna, Lynn Dee Eason 52

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 certificate – Guylaine Domich

Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Chrystal Morden

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Judy Zagar

Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Linda Guidon

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Johanna Rowe

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 gift certificate – Cindy Jozin

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Erin Andrews (Birdie – 3-way draw)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Nicole Jones

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Ashley Coombs (Birdie)

Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Kathy Turyk

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Wendy Smith

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Heather Rainville

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash –Cassee Provost

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash– Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 gift certificate – Paula Valois

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Mary Lynn McKenna

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Linda Guindon

25ft putt – ($300 pot): Vanessa Skouris, Johanna Rowe, Monique K, Kylie Millette, Lulu Case, Cassidy Michalcewicz – No winner (Next week’s pot starts at $350)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3730) – No winner (Next week’s pot start)