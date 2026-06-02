Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 1

Northeast Region:
At the time of this update, there are 7 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 1 is being held, and 3 are under control.
There were two wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:
- Sudbury 5 (SUD005) is 0.1 hectares in size and is located on the southeast shore of Kenabigoons Lake. This fire is not under control.
- Sudbury 6 (SUD006) is 0.1 hectares and located on an island on the North Channel of the French River, approximately 1 kilometre northeast of Whippoorwill Road. This fire is not under control.
There were 2 new fires confirmed after the update last night:
- Chapleau 4 (CHA004) was 0.1 hectares in size and located approximately 3 kilometers south of Sand Bay and west of 4 Seasons Road. The fire is now out.
- Haliburton 19 (HAL019) was 0.1 hectares in size and located 1 kilometer northwest of the intersection of Highway 62 and Boulter Road. The fire is now out.
Northwest Region:
At the time of this update there are 11 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 6 are not under control, 3 fires are under control and 2 fires are being observed.
There were 5 new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 1.
- Thunder Bay 20 (THU020) is located near a rail corridor approximately 53 kilometres west of Armstrong. The fire is not under control at 10 hectares in size.
- Thunder Bay 19 (THU019) is located near a rail corridor approximately 33 kilometres west of Armstrong. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control.
- Thunder Bay 18 (THU018) is located adjacent to the Matawin River, approximately 2.7 kilometres east of Sistonen’s Corner. The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectare in size.
- Red Lake 6 (RED006) is located approximately 14 kilometres northeast of Poplar Hill First Nation. The fire is not under control at 40 hectares.
- Dryden 15 (DRY015) was located near Amesdale Lake, approximately 28 kilometres north of Dryden. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out.
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