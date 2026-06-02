Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 1

Northeast Region:

At the time of this update, there are 7 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 1 is being held, and 3 are under control.

There were two wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Sudbury 5 (SUD005) is 0.1 hectares in size and is located on the southeast shore of Kenabigoons Lake. This fire is not under control.

is 0.1 hectares in size and is located on the southeast shore of Kenabigoons Lake. This fire is not under control. Sudbury 6 (SUD006) is 0.1 hectares and located on an island on the North Channel of the French River, approximately 1 kilometre northeast of Whippoorwill Road. This fire is not under control.

There were 2 new fires confirmed after the update last night:

Chapleau 4 (CHA004) was 0.1 hectares in size and located approximately 3 kilometers south of Sand Bay and west of 4 Seasons Road. The fire is now out.

was 0.1 hectares in size and located approximately 3 kilometers south of Sand Bay and west of 4 Seasons Road. The fire is now out. Haliburton 19 (HAL019) was 0.1 hectares in size and located 1 kilometer northwest of the intersection of Highway 62 and Boulter Road. The fire is now out.

Northwest Region:

At the time of this update there are 11 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 6 are not under control, 3 fires are under control and 2 fires are being observed.

There were 5 new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 1.