Tuesday Morning News – June 2

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 23 with temperature falling to 16 this afternoon. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 5.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the scheduled power outage today for customers on: Joliet Street, Highway 101, Montreal Avenue, and Main Street between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. This interruption is required for line upgrades. The alternate date is tomorrow, Wednesday June 3rd.
- Pet families across Ontario now have a chance to recognize the veterinary professionals who help keep their animals healthy and thriving through the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest, presented by Ceva Animal Health. Visit vetappreciation.ca daily from June 1-12 to vote for your furry friend’s veterinary clinic. Veterinary teams show compassion, expertise and dedication in every appointment, helping animals live healthier, happier lives. This contest is a chance to say thank you in a meaningful way. The clinic with the most votes will receive a commemorative plaque and a complimentary lunch for staff.
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