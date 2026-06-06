AWIC Launches Youth Workforce Survey to Help Shape Algoma’s Future

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) invites youth aged 15 to 29 to participate in a regional survey to understand better the experiences, aspirations, and needs of young people across the Algoma District.

As employers across Algoma face workforce shortages, an aging workforce, and increasing competition for talent, understanding the perspectives of youth has never been more important. The survey will explore topics including employment experiences, career interests, education and training pathways, barriers to employment, skilled trades awareness, and factors influencing decisions to live and work in the region.

The findings will help inform workforce planning efforts and support programs, services, and initiatives that respond to the needs of youth, employers, educators, and communities throughout Algoma. The results will also contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening workforce attraction, retention, integration, and succession planning across the region.

“Algoma’s future workforce is sitting in our classrooms, entering the labour market, and making important decisions about where they will live and build their careers,” said Silvia Alves, Executive Director of the Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation. “As many employers prepare for workforce transitions and retirements in the coming years, understanding the perspectives of young people is essential to ensuring our region has the talent needed to support long-term economic growth and community prosperity.”

Alves noted that strong participation is critical to the success of the project. “While Statistics Canada and other government data sources provide valuable labour market information, they do not capture many of the local factors that influence youth career decisions, employment experiences, workforce integration, and retention,” she said. “This survey will provide community-level insights that are not available elsewhere, helping employers, educators, community organizations, and decision-makers better understand how to support the next generation of workers and leaders in Algoma.”

Youth aged 15 to 29 who live, work, or study in the Algoma District are encouraged to participate. The anonymous survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and will remain open until June 26, 2026. The survey can be accessed online by visiting our website www.awic.ca.

Participants may also choose to enter a prize draw for a chance to win one of several prizes for their complete participation. AWIC encourages schools, employers, municipalities, Indigenous communities, and community organizations to help share the survey and support broad participation across the district.

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) is a community-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting workforce development across the Algoma District. Through labour market research, partnerships, and workforce planning initiatives, AWIC works with employers, educators, community organizations, and government partners to support a skilled, resilient, and future-ready workforce.