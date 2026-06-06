One Year of Bill 5: MPP Mamakwa calls for renewed action

NDP Deputy Leader and Official Opposition critic for Indigenous and Treaty Relations MPP Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) has released the following statement on the anniversary of Bill 5 officially becoming law in Ontario:

“It’s hard to believe that one year has passed since Bill 5 received Royal Assent at the Legislature to officially become law, after weeks of strong opposition from First Nations rights holders across Ontario and many more concerned community members. In the months after it passed, the voices speaking out against Bill 5 have gotten quieter. Meanwhile, the Government has been moving forward with regulations and policy changes to put Bill 5’s provisions into effect.”

“It’s not about being pro-development or anti-development. It’s about making sure that First Nations Treaty and Inherent rights are respected first and foremost. This includes the right to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent. We are seeing the federal and provincial governments use different tactics to control the timelines and parameters for consultation, while also trying divide and conquer our Nations. They are adjusting their laws to undermine First Nations and rights holders, instead of respecting the laws that are in place.”

“First Nations have lived on these lands since time immemorial, and we must remind these Governments that consent to change these lands is not a choice. It is a requirement.”

“So, as we mark one year since Bill 5 became law, I am calling for action from rightsholders and leadership across Ontario, and especially in the North. There is so much going on in our communities, but we must unite to stand up for our Treaty and Inherent rights and defend the land from developments taking place without the Free, Prior and Informed Consent of all impacted rights holders.”