The École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) school community proudly celebrated its graduating students during a grad ceremony on June 25th, 2025.
The class of 2025 wish to thank the following community partners who generously contributed to the ceremony:
Governor General
Lieutenant Governor of Ontario
Wawa Dental Centre
Wawa Rent All & Repair
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Légion Royale Canadienne
ADFO et APDN-O
CUPE, Local 4274, Unité 61
CUPE, Local 3631
Monique Kryszewski
Carole et Alain Bouffard
Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon
École élémentaire Saint-Joseph
Unité 61 de la FÉESO
Wawa Volunteer Fire Department
Conseil des étudiants de l’école élémentaire Saint-Joseph
Club Rotary of Wawa
MHS 60th Anniversary
Northern Lights Ford
MacIntyre Trucking Inc.
Beaver Motel
Wawa Mission Motors
Lady Dunn Health Centre, Bourse Pat Rose
Villeneuve Construction
Famille Casavant
Famille Eason
Cynthia Chiupka-Jozin
Chief William G. Rose Memorial Bursary
Alamos Gold Inc.
Fenlon’s Pharmacy
Kerry Funeral Home Ltd
Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
Wawa Minor Hockey Association
Thank you from the graduates of École secondaire Saint-Joseph - June 30, 2025
