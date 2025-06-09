TIMMERMANN, Gladys Irene

Passed away suddenly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday June 5, 2025 in her 90th year.

Beloved wife of the late Detlef “Ted”. Loving mother of Charlie Bibby (Dar), Lori Procyk (Pedro), Scott Timmermann (Joanne) and Katrina Beerkens (John). Proud grandmother of her grandchildren Kent, Charmaine, Christopher, Nicholas, Leah, Jake, Derrick, and Danya. As well as her great-grandchildren Madelyn, Jackson, Tennley and Noah. Dear sister of the late Rita Supples Carson (late Bill).

At Irene’s request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.