WILLIAMS, Fiona Beck

Oct 13, 1951 – Dec 13, 2024

Our Fiona Beck Williams, died suddenly and unexpectedly on December 13th, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Born October 13th, 1953 in Wawa, she was predeceased by her parents, Charlotte (née Enright) 1971 and Scotty (William) Beck 1982; by her sister Connie in 1992, by her brother Des Beck 2013 and sister-in-law Maureen (née Richards) in 2017; and her mother-in-law Frankie Williams.

She is remembered with great love by her husband Mike Williams and their two sons, Zach (Tonya) and Joseph. Also greatly missed by her three grandchildren Cece, Max and Ashur, and by her sisters Cathie (Jerry) Beck Wiseman Klages and Leslie (Bill) Beck Walker. She was loved by her nieces and nephews: Debbie, Bill, Steve, Susie, Charlotte, Graham, Ashley, and Nathan and their spouses and children, and many cousins and friends.

Fiona grew up in a warm, loving close-knit Irish-Scottish family in Wawa in the 50s, 60s and early 70s. After meeting Mike, she eventually resided in Michigan, New Mexico, and Goulais River, Ontario. She loved her country, Canada, the arts, being in nature, rockhounding, woodland plants, and a good sing-along. Her greatest joy was her family and especially her grandkids. She loved watching her sons excel in fencing tournaments and was proud of all their achievements. She and Mike ran the engineering firm of Williams & Beck, Inc. She was an excellent chef, an accomplished artist, and the love of Mike’s life.

Fiona was extraordinary in so many ways. She was the glue that kept her family together. Her great smile and her laughter would light up the room. Her love and kindness were freely given to everyone she knew. A memorial service was previously held Dec 20th, 2024 at MKD Stegenga Funeral Chapel, Belmont, MI USA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her camp on the shore of Lake Superior in Goulais River on Saturday, July 5, 2025 starting at 4:30 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate Fiona’s life and share their memories of Fiona around the campfire.

Donations would be welcome to the charity of your choice in her memory.