BANMAN, Susan Ann

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday December 19, 2024 at the age of 81 years.

Beloved wife of Johan (John). Adored mother of Rosemarie Albert (Mike), David (Lesley) and Norman. Proud grandmother of Dorian (Chantal), Desirée (Johnny), Jeni-Lee (Spencer) and Adam. Proud grandmother of Jay, Delia, Ruby, Piper, Murphy and Johan. Daughter of the late Norman and Eileen Kilborn. Dear sister of James (Helen), Robert, late Lori and late Andrew (Shelly). She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Mr. Ron Henson officiating.

For those who are not able to attend in person, the celebration will be live-streamed. Please follow the link to register. https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=68a5c269-f74c-4395-a9df-b2a7dcb7cd22. Cremation was held at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.