Breaking News

Men’s NIght Golf – June 26

168 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 19C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Dylan Buckell 32
2nd Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock Mike Hogan 32
3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Adam Martelli 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Carl Chabot Dan Guay Roger Gamache 34
2nd Mike Lavergne Lee Bryar Sheldon Lacroix 34
3rd Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Bailey Pokorny 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Joe McCoy James Morden Monte White 35
2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Shayne Bukowski 35
3rd Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Marc Belanger 35
4th Flight Score
1st Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Spare 36
2nd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Bruce Placido 36
3rd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 36
5th Flight Score
1st John Leadbetter Scott Carruthers Gibby 37
2nd Steph Gagnon Mitch Lemoyne Adam Tomassini 37
3rd Vic Sillanpa Eric Mitrikas Tony Thomas 37
6th Flight Score
1st Bill Matts Greg Dumba Ryan Cooke 37
2nd Damon Boylan Jamie Boylan Davin Chiupka 37
3rd Eric Dechamplain Joel Dechamplain Tyler Albert 37
7th Flight Score
1st Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Travis Johnson 38
2nd Gary Mercier Glen Williams Spare 38
3rd Chris Buckell Alain Bouffard Peter Moore 38
8th Flight Score
1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Spare 40
2nd Andre Champagne Jule Anglehart Dan Paradis 40
3rd Tyler Mateev Dan Carrier Spare 40
9th Flight Score
1st Scott Nolan Dan Houde Matt Kloosterhues 42
2nd Mike Hertz Travis Johnson Spare 43
3rd Kurt Geldhart Mayson Geldhart Jake Geldhart 43

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Bill Carruthers
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Roger Lord
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Cooper Moore
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Roland Lachapelle
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Roger Lord
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Hunter Martel
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jarett Asselin
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Gamache

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Dan Carrier

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Eric Mitrikas
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Gibby
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Emrik Dechamplain

25’ Putt $300 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $450 – No Winner

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*