Men’s NIght Golf – June 26

168 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 19C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Dylan Buckell 32 2nd Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock Mike Hogan 32 3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Adam Martelli 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Carl Chabot Dan Guay Roger Gamache 34 2nd Mike Lavergne Lee Bryar Sheldon Lacroix 34 3rd Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Bailey Pokorny 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Joe McCoy James Morden Monte White 35 2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Shayne Bukowski 35 3rd Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Marc Belanger 35 4th Flight Score 1st Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Spare 36 2nd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Bruce Placido 36 3rd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 36 5th Flight Score 1st John Leadbetter Scott Carruthers Gibby 37 2nd Steph Gagnon Mitch Lemoyne Adam Tomassini 37 3rd Vic Sillanpa Eric Mitrikas Tony Thomas 37 6th Flight Score 1st Bill Matts Greg Dumba Ryan Cooke 37 2nd Damon Boylan Jamie Boylan Davin Chiupka 37 3rd Eric Dechamplain Joel Dechamplain Tyler Albert 37 7th Flight Score 1st Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Travis Johnson 38 2nd Gary Mercier Glen Williams Spare 38 3rd Chris Buckell Alain Bouffard Peter Moore 38 8th Flight Score 1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Spare 40 2nd Andre Champagne Jule Anglehart Dan Paradis 40 3rd Tyler Mateev Dan Carrier Spare 40 9th Flight Score 1st Scott Nolan Dan Houde Matt Kloosterhues 42 2nd Mike Hertz Travis Johnson Spare 43 3rd Kurt Geldhart Mayson Geldhart Jake Geldhart 43

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Bill Carruthers

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Roger Lord

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Cooper Moore

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Roland Lachapelle

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Roger Lord

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Hunter Martel

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jarett Asselin

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Gamache

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Dan Carrier

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Eric Mitrikas

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Gibby

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Emrik Dechamplain

25’ Putt $300 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $450 – No Winner