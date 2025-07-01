Men’s NIght Golf – June 26

168 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 19C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Dylan Buckell
|32
|2nd
|Tim Lesarge
|Tanner Paddock
|Mike Hogan
|32
|3rd
|Jeremi Lord
|Roger Lord
|Adam Martelli
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Carl Chabot
|Dan Guay
|Roger Gamache
|34
|2nd
|Mike Lavergne
|Lee Bryar
|Sheldon Lacroix
|34
|3rd
|Jeff Amos
|Christian Crossett
|Bailey Pokorny
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Joe McCoy
|James Morden
|Monte White
|35
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Shayne Bukowski
|35
|3rd
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Joey Dechamplain
|Marc Belanger
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Spare
|36
|2nd
|Gino Trovarello
|Frank Desmoulin
|Bruce Placido
|36
|3rd
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|John Leadbetter
|Scott Carruthers
|Gibby
|37
|2nd
|Steph Gagnon
|Mitch Lemoyne
|Adam Tomassini
|37
|3rd
|Vic Sillanpa
|Eric Mitrikas
|Tony Thomas
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bill Matts
|Greg Dumba
|Ryan Cooke
|37
|2nd
|Damon Boylan
|Jamie Boylan
|Davin Chiupka
|37
|3rd
|Eric Dechamplain
|Joel Dechamplain
|Tyler Albert
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Travis Johnson
|38
|2nd
|Gary Mercier
|Glen Williams
|Spare
|38
|3rd
|Chris Buckell
|Alain Bouffard
|Peter Moore
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Spare
|40
|2nd
|Andre Champagne
|Jule Anglehart
|Dan Paradis
|40
|3rd
|Tyler Mateev
|Dan Carrier
|Spare
|40
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Scott Nolan
|Dan Houde
|Matt Kloosterhues
|42
|2nd
|Mike Hertz
|Travis Johnson
|Spare
|43
|3rd
|Kurt Geldhart
|Mayson Geldhart
|Jake Geldhart
|43
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Bill Carruthers
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Roger Lord
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Cooper Moore
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Roland Lachapelle
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Roger Lord
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Hunter Martel
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jarett Asselin
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Gamache
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Dan Carrier
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Eric Mitrikas
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Gibby
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Emrik Dechamplain
25’ Putt $300 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $450 – No Winner