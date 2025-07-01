Sioux Lookout OPP – Investigation continues into Tree Planters Bus Collision

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious collision on Highway 516 in Sioux Lookout that has left 25 people with minor to possible life-altering injuries.

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the OPP were called to a bus rollover on Highway 516 near Stain Lake. The single-vehicle collision involved a bus with over 30 adult passengers, who were tree-planting in the area this summer. As a result of the incident, 25 people were transported to hospitals for medical treatment. One person is reported to have sustained life-altering injuries at this time.

Northwest Emergency Medical Services, Sioux Lookout Fire Service, Ornge air ambulance, Ministry of Transportation, and OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist assisted Sioux Lookout OPP in the response to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Sioux Lookout OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.