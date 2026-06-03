Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 3

Last Sunday, Trinity Sunday, we had an explanation of the Trinity sign. There are several names for the trinity:

Father, Son, Holy Spirit, or

Creator, Redeemer, and Sustainer, or

Maker, Giver and Lover.

Explaining the Trinity has many answers and questions.

Jesus, Many stories in the Bible focus on Jesus, friend of little children, This was to show that God loves us all and we are never alone. It reminds too, that Jesus is Emmanuel. God with us.

God, the immortal, invisible, and wise. All the way through the Bible we hear stories of Creation, leadership, loving his children and one who tries so hard to help all those in need. God is our rock his is the one steadfast part of our lives.

Holy Spirit, the Holy Spirit has been present since the beginning of Creation. It is portrayed as a gentle, and kind and the feminine aspect of God. A wise companion to all. In Greek the Spirit is a wise Sophia, part of God. The tender loving part.

Creation Connection:

In the beginning, God formed a world woven with beauty and interconnected with all living things – and called it good. But that balance is now broken; we are called not to dominate Creation, but to join in its healing with humility, justice, and care.

Sunday, June 7, Second after Pentecost

Scriptures:

Genesis 12:1-9 Call of Abraham

Romans 4: 13-25 Faith, not the law

Matthew 9:9-13,18-26 Call of Matthew, girl restored to life, woman healed

Lay Leader: Lorna Lay Reader: Diane

Announcements:

We invite all those on a faith journey to join us as we explore our faith. Service is at 11 am on Sundays

This Sunday, June 7th we will be celebrating Communion.

Prayer Shawl group will meet on June 13, at 2 pm in the Family Room, all knitters and crocheters are most welcome to come and join in the knitting fun.

NOTE: The church will close for the summer months, we encourage you to attend another church of your choice during the warm months.

June 4 – International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

June 5 – World Environment Day

June 8 – World Oceans Day