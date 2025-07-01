Tuesday Morning News – July 1st

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches near Lake Superior this morning. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 9.
- Wednesday – Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.
- Wednesday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 9.
Happy Canada Day!
