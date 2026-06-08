Hwy 11 (Longlac to Hearst) CLOSED

Jun 8, 2026 at 08:52
OPP are advising motorists that all eastbound lanes of Highway 11 at Blueberry Road in Longlac are currently closed due to a collision in the area. Drivers should avoid the area and seek
alternate routes if possible. Delays are expected while emergency crews respond to the scene.
Please drive safely and watch for updates as more information becomes available.
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