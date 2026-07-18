Fort Frances 14: Evacuation Order & Expanded Evacuation Alert

This Order is in effect as of July 17, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.
- All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
- All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
This Order is in effect as of July 17, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.
For exemption permit information, please call 807-475-1471
To support evacuees, a reception centre is open at Fort William Gardens Arena, located at 901 Miles St E, Thunder Bay.
The centre includes sleeping accommodations, food, water, pet accommodation, hygiene kits, and medical supports
Expanded Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 14
An expanded Evacuation Alert has been issued for areas within the Thunder Bay-Ignace District near the active wildland fire, Fort Frances 14. This is not an Evacuation Order. Residents in the newly identified alert areas are strongly encouraged to prepare for a possible evacuation and be ready to leave on short notice if conditions change.
Please be advised that all areas included in the prior Evacuation Order remain under those orders and evacuation is still required
This includes the following townships:
- Ames
- Begin
- Blackwell
- Colliver
- Conacher
- Duckworth
- Fallis
- Gibbard
- Goldie
- Goodfellow
- GTP Block 2
- GTP Block 3
- GTR Block 4
- Hagey
- Haines
- Horne
- Inwood
- Joynt
- Lamport
- Langworthy
- Laurie
- Michener
- Moss
- Robson
- Savanne
- Soper
- Stedman
- Upsala
- Wardrope
And all areas accessed by:
- Athelstane Road
- Bedivere Road
- Boot Bay Road
- Brule Road
- Burchell Road
- Chief Peter Lake Road
- Connection Road
- Direct Road
- Dog River Road
- Drift Lake Road
- Fortes Lake Road
- Gold Creek Road
- Graham Road
- Haner Road
- Heart Lake Road
- Hoof Lake Road
- Lac Des Mille Lac Road
- Lily Lake Road
- Mine Road
- NeZaadiikaang Rd
- Numac Road
- Rounde Lake Road
- Sapawe Road
- Seine River Road
- Shabaqua Road
- Shelby Lake Road
- Sideen Rd
- Sideen Road
- Swamp Road
- Township Road
- Wawiag North Road
- Wawiag Road
- West Nelson Lake Road
All areas located on the following lakes:
- Shebandowan Lakes
- Kashabowie Lake
- Burchell Lake
- Lac Des Milles Lacs
- Rudge Lake
- Brule Lake
- Baril Lake
- Lang lake
- Huronian Lake
- Peterkin Lake
- Athelstane
- Little Athelstane Lake
- Bundy Lake
- Worthy Lake
- Milton Lake
- Moss Lake
- Rainbow Lake
Please plan ahead and stay connected:
- Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation
- Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)
- Monitor official channels for updates at ontario.ca/fireupdates
- Be ready to quickly leave if instructed
- Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction
- Give crews and aircraft ample space to work
For more information on this evacuation alert, please call 807-475-1471
- Fort Frances 14: Evacuation Order & Expanded Evacuation Alert - July 18, 2026
- Premier Doug Ford visits Thunder Bay - July 18, 2026
- Assistance & Support for Wildfire Evacuees - July 18, 2026