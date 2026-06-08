Monday Morning News – June 8

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
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Don’t forget that the WGSC is closed today to install a ramp. It will reopen tomorrow, June, Tuesday 8th.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
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