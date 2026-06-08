Breaking News

Monday Morning News – June 8

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 13.

News Tidbits:

  • Yesterday’s sunset, weird rainbows were seen.

    Don’t forget that the WGSC is closed today to install a ramp. It will reopen tomorrow, June, Tuesday 8th.

Brenda Stockton
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