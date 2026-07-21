Tuesday Morning News – July 21st

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 9.
Wawa is under a Yellow Fog Alert.
News Tidbits:
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Amazing to hear of the 400+ bannock that was made by RFDA Thunder Bay Regional Food Distribution Association for evacuees. “As our neighbours arrive in Thunder Bay seeking safety, we’re doing everything we can to make them feel welcomed and supported. Sometimes, comfort comes in the simplest forms: a warm meal, a familiar taste, and the kindness of a caring community.
Thanks to the incredible dedication of our volunteers. Every bannock represents compassion, generosity, and the belief that no one should face difficult times alone. Together, we’re showing that when our neighbours need us, Thunder Bay comes together.”
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