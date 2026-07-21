Tuesday Morning News – July 21st

Amazing to hear of the 400+ bannock that was made by RFDA Thunder Bay Regional Food Distribution Association for evacuees. “As our neighbours arrive in Thunder Bay seeking safety, we’re doing everything we can to make them feel welcomed and supported. Sometimes, comfort comes in the simplest forms: a warm meal, a familiar taste, and the kindness of a caring community.

Thanks to the incredible dedication of our volunteers. Every bannock represents compassion, generosity, and the belief that no one should face difficult times alone. Together, we’re showing that when our neighbours need us, Thunder Bay comes together.”