LSPP Artist in Residence – Christian Chapman “Woodland Pop!” Workshop

LSPP Artist in Residence Christian Chapman is offering a workshop “Woodland Pop!” on Friday and Saturday, June 11th and 12th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre. Christian Chapman is of Anishinaabe heritage from Fort William First Nation, who uses storytelling as a main theme in his practice to create his images in painting and printmaking.

You are invited to join Christian Chapman for a fun painting exercise where participants will have a step-by-step acrylic painting experience in the Woodland School Style. Woodland School is a type of visual art that is local to Anishinaabe of the area and blends tradition and contemporary practices.

The act of storytelling has been an important part of Christian’s life; it has informed him of his culture by shaping his identity, personal experiences, and worldview.

Participants will have the chance to craft their own personalized masterpiece. All skill levels are welcomed. All materials will be provided. Children must be accompanied by their guardians.

Limited spots available. Please call or visit the Visitor Centre to sign up.

About the Artist in Residence Program:

The Friends of Lake Superior Park is a registered charity that partners with Lake Superior Provincial Park to enhance its educational, recreational, research, and resource protection activities. The Artist in Residence Program, started by the Friends of LSP in 2021, supports visual artists financially and with a campsite for one week. Artists spend the week exploring Lake Superior Provincial Park, creating, and presenting programs to park visitors.