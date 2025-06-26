École Secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) – A shining example of leadership in action

Through her dedication and active involvement in both school and community life, Elsa McGregor, a grade 12 student and soon-to-be graduate of École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), has distinguished herself in remarkable ways throughout her high school journey. Her reliability and perseverance have earned her the respect of both her peers and school staff. Elsa has consistently demonstrated strong time-management skills, allowing her to take full part in school and community activities while maintaining a part-time job.

In addition to being a founding member of Les Chevaliers de la Table ronde (Knights of the Round Table), a leadership group for grade 9 to 12 students, Elsa represents her school on Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’ Student Senate. She shows leadership by organizing initiatives such as the school art contest for elementary and secondary students, and by supporting the elementary chess club. She was also an active member of the school’s basketball and volleyball teams. This year, her artistic talents were recognized by the provincial Youth Arts Program, which led to her artwork being displayed at the Legislative Assembly building in Toronto.

Elsa’s commitment also extends to her wider community. With over 225 hours of volunteer service, she contributes to the efforts of several local organizations, including the Rotary Club, Ste-Monica Parish, and the Wawa Minor Hockey Association. It was through tutoring elementary students that Elsa discovered her passion for teaching. She will begin her postsecondary studies at Laurentian University this September, as she pursues her dream of becoming a teacher. The Chevaliers of Saint-Joseph congratulate Elsa and wish her continued success in all her future endeavours!