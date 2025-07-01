Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Canada Day

The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, released the following statement on Canada Day:

“This Canada Day is special. After years of seeing our history denigrated and our nationhood demeaned, Canadians have rallied to remind the world that we are a proud and sovereign people. We are citizens and stewards of a vast and storied country that will be ruled by no one but ourselves.

“As we face new threats to our freedom and prosperity, we take renewed pride in our unique heritage.

“Our constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy can trace their origins back over eight centuries to the Magna Carta, and brought the traditions of British liberty to these shores.

“We are a proud member of both the English and French-speaking worlds, and home to countless Indigenous communities whose histories date back millenia.

“Our Canadian Armed Forces have shown courage and professionalism in conflicts across the globe, while heroes like Sir John A. MacDonald, Laura Secord and Terry Fox have inspired generations of our people.

“While our past is proud, the future feels uncertain. Unjustified and illegal tariffs and the high cost of living make life harder for many families, while our country seems more divided than ever by age, region and class.

“But history shows us that we have overcome such challenges before. So this Canada Day, let the lessons of our past inspire hope for our tomorrow. Together, let’s build a Canada that is safe, self-reliant and united.

“Happy Canada Day!”